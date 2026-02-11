Arunachal Scholar Wins Global Award in Bali

BALI ( INDONESIA )- Dr. Menuka Kadu, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, has received the ‘Overall Best Presentation Award’ at the 9th International Conference on The Future of Women (FOW 2026), held in Bali, Indonesia, from February 9 to 10.

The conference brought together more than 1,200 participants from 50 countries to deliberate on the theme “Feminist Perspectives in GLocal Contexts,” reflecting an intersection of global and local gender discourses. Dr. Kadu’s research paper, titled “Silenced Bodies, Formed Identities: Tribal Girls’ Menstrual Experiences in Northeast India,” was recognised for its methodological depth and contribution to contemporary feminist scholarship.

Also Read- ABK East Siang Mourns Death of Tarung Panggo

Her study draws on qualitative narratives from the Galo, Adi, and Idu Mishmi communities to examine how menstrual stigma and entrenched taboos shape gender socialisation and identity formation among adolescent tribal girls in Arunachal Pradesh. By situating indigenous experiences within wider feminist debates, the research highlights the everyday social restrictions faced by young women in marginalised communities.

Conference organisers noted that the award reflects India’s expanding presence in global gender research platforms. According to their statement, the work stood out for its ethical engagement and community-centred approach, offering grounded perspectives within international feminist discourse.

Also Read- Indian Delegation Meets Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

Dr. Kadu was the sole presenter from Northeast India at the event, placing regional voices alongside contributions from globally recognised scholars such as Prof. Bettina Aptheker, Prof. Wendy Martin, and Prof. Wening Udasmoro. The conference, organised by the International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM), included keynote sessions and workshops addressing gender-based violence, economic justice, and women’s leadership.

Observers say the recognition underscores the importance of documenting indigenous knowledge systems and lived experiences, particularly in discussions around gender equity. The award also signals increasing academic visibility for research emerging from India’s Northeast, a region often underrepresented in international scholarly platforms.