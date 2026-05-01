Arunachal Scholar Showcases Tani Mental Health Models at NAOP conference

SHILLONG: A researcher from Arunachal Pradesh has brought indigenous perspectives on mental health to a national academic platform, highlighting the need for culturally grounded psychological frameworks.

Dr. Leeyir Ete, a research scientist associated with an ICMR project at Rajiv Gandhi University, presented a paper at the 35th Annual Convention of the National Academy of Psychology (NAOP), held at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong from April 29 to May 1, 2026.

The conference, one of India’s premier academic gatherings in psychology, received over 1,000 research submissions, of which just over 400 were selected following a competitive review process. Dr. Ete was the only researcher from Arunachal Pradesh to be selected, representing the state at the national level.

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Rethinking Mental Health

The study, titled “Rethinking Mental Health in Indigenous Contexts: A Relational Perspective,” was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam. It explores how mental health and illness are understood within the Tani communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The research argues for the development of culturally grounded psychological models rooted in indigenous realities, rather than relying solely on Western frameworks. It conceptualises mental health as shaped by belief systems, relationships, and social meaning-making processes.

According to the study, psychological distress in indigenous settings is often interpreted through relational, spiritual, and ecological frameworks. Expressions of distress may be non-verbal, including somatic symptoms, withdrawal, or irritability—patterns that conventional diagnostic approaches may overlook.

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Community and Cultural Context

The findings indicate that wellbeing in these communities is closely tied to family harmony, social belonging, and collective identity. Emotional expression is often indirect, with care conveyed through actions such as responsibility, support, and presence rather than explicit verbal communication.

The researchers note that these insights have significant implications for Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the context of rapid social change, urbanisation, and shifting family structures.

They emphasise the need for culturally sensitive mental health frameworks that integrate community support systems, adapt counselling practices to local contexts, and incorporate participatory healing methods.

Broader Implications

At a wider level, the study contributes to the fields of indigenous psychology and global mental health by challenging dominant Western models. It advocates for “epistemological pluralism,” recognising multiple knowledge systems as valid in understanding human behaviour and wellbeing.

Dr. Ete’s presentation at the NAOP conference marks an important step in bringing indigenous perspectives from Arunachal Pradesh into national and global academic discourse, fostering engagement with scholars and practitioners across the country.