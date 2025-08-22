Itanagar

Arunachal: SCERT Itanagar Trains 696 Teachers in Tribal and Third Languages to Promote Multilingual Education

This initiative aims to Safeguard and promote the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 22/08/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Itanagar, has successfully conducted an extensive orientation programme for teachers on Tribal/Third Languages, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises multilingualism and mother tongue-based education.

Between May 9 and August 22, 2025, a total of 696 teachers from across Arunachal Pradesh were trained in 17 batches, each receiving five days of intensive training. The programme was organised in collaboration with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), who provided linguistic and cultural expertise to enrich the learning experience.

Teachers were trained in the following 14 tribal languages, including Nyishi, Tagin, Galo, Apatani, Tangsa, Wancho, Aka (Hrusso), Kaman Mishmi, Taraon Mishmi, Singpho, Idu Mishmi, Adi, Tai-Khamti, and Tutsa.

This initiative aims to Safeguard and promote the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, Empower teachers to implement tribal languages in classrooms, and Provide students the opportunity to learn their mother tongue, fostering pride in their identity.

Speaking on the occasion, Toko Babu, DC, ICR cum Director, SCERT, said that the programme would strengthen classroom implementation of tribal languages and contribute to the preservation of indigenous languages for future generations.

The orientation marks a major milestone in realising NEP 2020’s vision of multilingual education, not only enhancing learning outcomes but also celebrating India’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

