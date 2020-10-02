Arunachal: SBI Bhalukpong sealed after detection of Covid-19 cases 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhalukpong: State Bank of India ( SBI ) at Bhalukpong and nearby ancillary unit in the bank complex has been sealed following detection of Covid-19 positive cases. Said a official release.

EAC cum incident commander, Bhalukpong on Friday issued an order under NDM Act’ 2005 said that in view of Covid 19 positive cases detected from officer/official of the State Bank of India (SBI) and a nearby ancillary unit in the same complex.

The said complex and SBI branch is required to be decontaminated, disinfected and therefore the bank complex and the branch is hereby kept sealed for period of next 72 hours. The order said.

During the said period no entry or exit of person/ goods shall be allowed to and from the premise except on medical and emergency ground. the order said.

Al the person including officers/officials and nearby those who have come in contact with the positive persons in last 15 days are hereby directed to get themselves tested for Covid 19. The order further said.