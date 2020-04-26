Arunachal-Satyaratan Steel Industries distributes ration during lockdown

Hollongi- The Satyaratan Steel Industries distributed ration to more than two thousand families residing nearby its factory in West Kameng and Papum Pare districts during the ongoing lockdown, informed company’s PRO Tana Takho Tara.

Tara while distributing the ration items to few villages in Hollongi area and nearby village in Assam side, informed that the industry owner has also initiated the support to the family members residing nearby the factory at Banderdewa, Lekhi, Bhalukpong and Hollongi has send ration items which include rice, pulse, salt, mustard oil and potato etc. this support is given as a relief measure in view of nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19.

Today we have distributed to more than four hundred family members of Hollongi Patila and Hollongi Karbi village in Balijan circle while on Saturday we distributed ration items to more than 200 family members across the boundary, while management has also distributed ration items in other area to the family members.

Today 500 food packet kits to the local poor and needy residents of Lekhi Village, Model village and Barum basti distributed by SMS Smelers Ltd, Lekhi Village factory by maintaining social distancing , face mask and hand gloves.