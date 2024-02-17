Arunachal: Sarod Recital Evening held at RGU

ITANAGAR- The Sarod Recital Evening, held at the Mini Auditorium of RGU, captivated the audience with its mesmerizing melodies and intricate rhythms. Organized by the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth), the event showcased the profound beauty and versatility of the Sarod, a traditional Indian stringed instrument.

The evening commenced with an opening address, welcoming the audience and provided insights into the significance of Indian classical music followed by the performance of the university kulgeet and Mr. Rupjyoti Mukherjee’s (SPIC MACAY volunteer) brief introduction about the SPIC MACAY cultural movement.

The recital featured performances by renowned Sarod maestro Dr. Rajeeb Chakraborty accompanied by talented tabla artist Mr. Mallar Goswami, creating a harmonious blend of melody and rhythm.

The performances ranged from soulful renditions of the traditional Jhinjhoti raga to the dynamic improvisations, captivating the audience with their virtuosity and expression.

The maestro even showcased his unique style and mastery of the instrument by blending folk rhythms with the classical, transporting listeners to a realm of profound emotion and musical transcendence.

In conclusion, the Sarod Recital Evening was a resounding success, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical music and honoring the legacy of the Sarod tradition.

The event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Finance Officer-Prof. Otem Padung, the Dean of Social Sciences- Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Dr. David Pertin, Joint Registrar and the professors from various departments of Rajiv Gandhi university, students, volunteers whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this musical extravaganza to fruition.

As the evening drew to a close, the honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Finance Officer-Prof. Otem Padung, shared their remarks on how ‘music heals a chaotic mind’ with the promises to keep supporting such events organized by the Department of Fine Arts and Music and the university at large.

At the end, the Head of the Department Mr. Pallov Saikia delivered the vote of thanks conveying his special regards to Dr. Ashok Barman, Assistant Professor, Department of Fine Arts and Music for being instrumental in organising the program. The program was concluded with the singing of the national anthem.