Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar Camp held at Bekhar Village of Tawang

Tawang- The District Administration Tawang today conducted its 24th Sarkar Apke Dwar Camp at Bekhar village under Kyidphel circle, the camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok. This is in continuation of SAKD camps being organized by District administration for the year 2020-21, the last camp was held at Lhunpo village under Jemeithang circle in the first week of march this year.

All the SOPs like hand sanitizers, social distancing, and compulsory wearing of mask were followed during the camp. A total of 43 Govt. departments with its officers and officials were present in the camp to provide service to the villagers at their doorstep.

DC Tawang along with SP Tawang, Addl.DC(hqrtrs) and other officers felicitated the school and block level toppers of Kyidphel block, Free distribution of Vegetable seeds were made to the Gaon Burahs for further distribution to villagers.

503 villagers from kyidphel circle got benefit of various services like ST certificate, Birth Certificate, PRC, Driving license, income certificate, free medical checkup, subsidized LED Bulbs and tubes, marriage registration etc from this camp.