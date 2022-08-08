Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Khirmu in Tawang

KHIRMU- The second Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAKPD ) camp of Tawang district for the year 2022-23 was conducted today at Upper Primary School, Khirmu under Kyidphel circle.

Dr. Wangdi Lama, DMO Tawang inaugurated the camp in presence of public Leader Tenzin Monpa, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, EAC Kyidphel Smti Tsering Chedon,DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, other officials, Gaon burahs and public.

After inauguration Chief Guest of the camp along with other officers visited the department stalls, and later felicitated the School toppers of Primary and Upper Primary School of Khirmu village.

School uniforms with games and sports equipments from Education department were distributed to both the school. Vegetable seeds were also distributed free of cost to the gaon burahs for further distribution by GBs to the villagers.

The villagers were given awareness on various schemes like ANBY, ANKY, PMEGP, DDUJY,CMAAY, PMAY, etc provision for delivery of domestic gas cylinders, opening of new bank accounts, filing of police reports, deposit of electrical charges and various other services and facilities were made available in the camp.

DMO Dr.Wangdi Lama, informed the public about covid appropriate behaviour and importance of covid vaccination, and other vaccination programmes, while Tenzin Monpa appealed the villagers to hoist national flag in every house from 13 to 15 of this month to be part of national movement under Harghar Tiranga to celebrate 75th year of Independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava.