Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Gongkhar Village

The villagers from Gongkhar, Gyamdong and khet availed facilities of various govt sevices during this camp.

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Gongkhar Village in Tawang

GONGKHAR- The Second Sarkar Apke Dwar camp for the year 2021-22 of Tawang District was today organised at Gongkhar Village under Mogto Circle. The villagers from Gongkhar, Gyamdong and khet availed facilities of various govt sevices during this camp.

I/c Deputy Commissioner,Tawang Lobsang Tsering Addl.DC(Hqrtrs) Tawang inaugurated the camp alongwith Addl.DC Jang RD Thungon, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup,Circle Officer Mogto Dorjee Wangchu and other Head of Offices from Tawang and Jang.

Speaking to the villagers I/c DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering, Addl. DC informed that through these Sarkar Apke Dwar camps we are trying to reach out with all the govt facilities at the doorstep of our villagers. Moreover the theme of the Good Governance week which started from 20th of this month.

is Public Grievances Redressal with the motto Prashasan Gaon ki aur,and he asked the villagers to place their grievance if any in the camp for immediate redressal. He further asked all the departments to make official works easier by avoiding unnecessary formalities,and record the grievances placed by villagers and solve the grievances in the camp itself if possible.

Vegetable seeds were distributed to the villagers of Gongkhar and Gyamdong village through respective Gaon Burahs,while many youths were benefitted with issuance of driving license, registration under CMAAY, Adhaar enrolment, Beneficiary selection for Hoticulture and Agricultural schemes etc.

December 21, 2021
