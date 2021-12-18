Arunachal

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held in Longding

Various departments of the state govt participated in the camp.

December 18, 2021
OTTONGKHUWA VILLAGE ( kanubari )- Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp was organized by the Kanubari Sub Division  Administration under ageis of District Administration, Longding  on 17th December 2021 at Govt Primary School, Ottongkhuwa.

Various departments of the state govt participated in the camp and provided services to the people residing in and around Ottongkhuwa village.

More than 100 nos of forms of ST, PRC and Birth  and around 50 nos certificate of the same were issued during the camp.

Activities like distribution of farmer friendly kit, vegetable seed and awareness on foot and mouth disease and fishery development etc were carried out by agriculture and allied departments. Other departments such as APEDA, ARCS, RWD, Education, ICDS, PHE& WS, BDO etc gave awareness on schemes and services provided by them.

Besides giving service on routine medical checkup and free medicine distribution, Medical Department also held COVID vaccine session. 12 person were  vaccinated with COVID vaccine during the camp.

Earlier, inaugrating the program, T Aran, ADC Kanubari urged people to avail the benefit of the camp and also of the govt schemes.

During his discourse he highlighted on  issue of ST certificate and appealed GBs and GPMs to be cautious while verifying  individual for issue of Tribe certificate.

Bani Lego,DC Longding and Smti Nyeman Wangsu, ZPM, Lawnu also visited the camp.

December 18, 2021
