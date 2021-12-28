Arunachal

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Zemithang

Villagers from nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 25 govt departments participating in the camp.

December 28, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Zemithang in Tawang

ZEMITHANG-  The fourth Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp of Tawang District was today held at residential School Zemithang. The camp was inaugurated by Sang Phuntsok,  Deputy Commissioner Tawang.  The villagers from Shagti, Kyalengteng, Kharman,S hogtsen, Gorsam, Lhunpo, Muchut and nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 25 govt departments participating in the camp.

Also Read-  Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar reaches Khet Village under Jung sub division 

During the inauguration the villagers were informed about the purpose of organising SAKD camp and were asked to avail maximum benefits from these camps.

DC Tawang handed over Public address system and CCTV set for Residential school Jemeithang and water filter CCTV Sets and games sports materials for Shogtsen and Lhunpo Govt schools.

Related Articles

Also Read- Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

The Mentse khang in collaboration with NGO Tawang Monpa Employees Society and Tara Foundation organised free medical camp alongwith SAKD camp today.

Later DC Tawang alongwith other senior officers inspected the School campus and other developmental activities under Zemithang circle. He also visited Kenzamani border post and interacted with Indian Army and para military personnels.

Tags
December 28, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

December 23, 2021
Arunachal: Tawang receives Season's first snowfall

Arunachal: Tawang receives Season’s first snowfall

December 22, 2021
Arunachal: Army Assists NSS Camp at Anjaw

Arunachal: Army Assists NSS Camp at Anjaw

December 21, 2021
Siang River Festival is an opportunity to promote eco-tourism in the region- Pema Khandu

Siang River Festival is an opportunity to promote eco-tourism in the region- Pema Khandu

December 20, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein suggests for monthly e-Pragati meeting in district level

Arunachal: Chowna Mein suggests for monthly e-Pragati meeting in district level

December 20, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks DCs to work on climate change targets

Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks DCs to work on climate change targets

December 20, 2021
Arunachal: NBK resents over delay in submission of technical committee report on Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road to SIC

Arunachal: NBK resents over delay in submission of technical committee report on Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road to SIC

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: VKA conducts training on farmer producer organization at Mariyang

Arunachal: VKA conducts training on farmer producer organization at Mariyang

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

December 19, 2021
Arunachal: Sacred Black-necked cranes arrive in Tawang

Arunachal: Sacred Black-necked cranes arrive in Tawang

December 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button