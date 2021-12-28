Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- The fourth Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp of Tawang District was today held at residential School Zemithang. The camp was inaugurated by Sang Phuntsok, Deputy Commissioner Tawang. The villagers from Shagti, Kyalengteng, Kharman,S hogtsen, Gorsam, Lhunpo, Muchut and nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 25 govt departments participating in the camp.

During the inauguration the villagers were informed about the purpose of organising SAKD camp and were asked to avail maximum benefits from these camps.

DC Tawang handed over Public address system and CCTV set for Residential school Jemeithang and water filter CCTV Sets and games sports materials for Shogtsen and Lhunpo Govt schools.

The Mentse khang in collaboration with NGO Tawang Monpa Employees Society and Tara Foundation organised free medical camp alongwith SAKD camp today.

Later DC Tawang alongwith other senior officers inspected the School campus and other developmental activities under Zemithang circle. He also visited Kenzamani border post and interacted with Indian Army and para military personnels.