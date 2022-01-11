Arunachal

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Shobur village

A total of 27 govt Departments provided their services to the villagers of Shobur.

January 11, 2022
A total of 27 govt Departments provided their services to the villagers of Shobur.

SHOBUR VILLAGE- The sixth round of Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp by Tawang district administration was today conducted at Govt. residential School, Shobur village under Tawang circle.

The camp was inaugurated by incharge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Lobsang Tsering in presence of EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, CO Tawang Sangey Norbu and other senior Officers from Tawang Headquarters.

A total of 27 govt Departments provided their services to the villagers of Shobur, Seru, Tsaikhar, Yusum Gomkang, Kangteng, Muchut and Gormang villages.

In his inaugural address to the villagers incharge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang  Lobsang Tsering gave awareness to the villagers on covid-19 and its new variants and appealed the villagers to continue with strict adherence to covid protocols issued by govt from time to time.

He stressed on preservation of tradition and culture alongwith environment, we have been worshiping these mountains and jungles which provided us food and shelter but indiscriminate destruction of forest disturbing habitation of flora and fauna has created menace of wild animals, there should be sustainable development he added.

He further requested the Gaon Burahs and PRI members to spread awareness in this regard. The education department Tawang provided public address system, Water filters, games and sports materials and CCTV set for Govt Residential School, Shobur.

