Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

The villagers nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 27 govt departments in the camp.

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

YUTHEMBU-   The Tawang district administration today conducted its 5th Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp at Upper Primary School, Yuthembu at Jang. The villagers of yuthembu, Namazing, Dungze, Kharsa, Marmang, Tsumrang and nearby hamlets availed the services provided by 27 govt departments in the camp.

After formal inauguration of the camp I/c DC Tawang  Lobsang Tsering alongwith Adl. DC Jang RD Thungon, DDSE Tawang  Hridhar Phuntsok and other officials of Education dept Tawang made a visit to Hr. Sec School Jang and witnessed students learning military band display being trained by Indian Army.

Later interacting with students of classes XI & XII of Hr Sec School Jang i/c DC and DDSE Tawang advised them to study sincerely and become good citizens. They also wished good luck to all the students for upcoming pre board and final examinations. Education Department provided public address system, water filters and other games sports materials to various primary, upper primary schools in and around Jang headquarters.

Lobsang Tsering later visited Jang Yuthembu and interacted with villagers on cleanliness, pollution and drug menace.

The Textile and Handloom dept sold local products of around Rs.16270, Electrical dept collected revenue of Rs.8000, while Transport dept issued 20 nos of driving license and record 17nos of marriages were registered in the camp along with other govt services.

The DPO Cum EAC Tawang Choiki Dhondup, EAC Jang Pema Dorjee, DAO Tawang, DHO Tawang and other officers from Jang and Tawang headquarters also attended the camp.

