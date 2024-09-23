Arunachal

Arunachal: Saplings planted across Longding to mark ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

LONGDING- To mark the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, UD & Housing and PHED Longding division in collaboration with Forest department planted 100 plus Saplings across the District.

The district wide plantation campaign was made successful by participation of all the line departments in close coordination with the district administration.

More than 100 plus saplings were provided by forest department and plantation drive at various locations was conducted with an aim to enhance the beauty and greenery at urban areas of Longding district.

Speaking on occasion, Bekir Nyorak DC Longding appealed the masses to “conserve forest and encourage afforestation activities”.

He added, “Longding is one of the water stressed districts of our state, therein such plantation drives are must and necessity.

We must not wait for special campaigns; instead it should be nurtured as a latent habit of all to rejuvenate water bodies and materialize the idea of clean & green Longding”.

Earlier on preceding days, Swachhata Pledge and identification of cleanliness target units (CTUs) were conducted across the district.

Further massive cleanliness drives were organized at identified CTUs to spread the underlying message of clean, green and developed India. A campaign to construct compost pit in the Schools of district is on schedule.

