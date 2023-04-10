Arunachal: Sansad Khel Sprada kickstarted at Ziro

ZIRO- The first Sansad Khel Sprada for the six Districts of Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey was kick-started at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here Saturday last.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised the athletes to be disciplined and cautioned them to stay away from drugs and other intoxicating substances. He said sports as a career has become lucrative and remunerative in this modern day world and the profession is no lesser than any other profession.

Guest of honour and iconic footballer of the state and retired DySP Lod Henry Tabyo also inspired the budding athletes and extended his best wishes to them.

The Sansad Khel Sprada track events for under-16 boys and girls consisted of 100, 200, 800 and 1500 metre races while field events consisted of javeline and shot put throws. Prizes were later distributed to winners by the chief guest and guest of honour.

Lower Subansiri Olympic Association President Nani Takha, Secretary Toku Soni and OSD’s to Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Komjum Riba and Millo Tali were also present during the occasion attended by 106 athletes from the six Districts.