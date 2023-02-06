Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro: Calling for empowerment of youth, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said that acquiring correct matching skills which would help in finding suitable employment coupled with dignity of labour were the mantras for empowerment of the youth.

Speaking at the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organized one-day workshop in collaboration with District Industries Centre Ziro under SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) here at Abotani Hall today, the DC called for convergence of the various training programmes available with the line departments to make them fruitful and meaningful.

Appealing the youth to supplement the effort of the District Administration in better waste management at the valley, DC emphasized on the need for innovation and the pivotal role of Information, Education and Communication in shaping the innovative mindsets of the youth.

The main objective of the workshop was to empower the youth by creating awareness on the various ongoing schemes of the line departments and its respective benefits and to provide a common platform to all other Development Departments to talk, create awareness and sensitize their ongoing schemes to the public.

Assistant Director DIC Ziro Mudang Tago welcomed the participants while Assistant Director SDE Bullo Apa briefed the objectives of the workshop. Apa made a comprehensive presentation on various ongoing schemes under the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship including provisions for fresh skilling and upskilling available under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the high-end skill development training programme available under the Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana which provided high salaried jobs. He also informed that vocational trainings to youth were imparted by the seven Industrial Training Institutes of the state. Besides the Department also promotes apprenticeship schemes and specified skilled workers.

While informing the various ongoing training programmes taken up by Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in the state, IIE state coordinator Jisuel Dongri informed about Eri Silk Khadi Cluster training programme at Oyan in East Siang District and the community-based cluster training programme at Diyun among others.

Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante, Agricultural Development Officer Joram Robi, senior veterinary officer Dr. Kime Gyati, fishery officer K. Prakashto, Lead Bank Manager Ajay Kumar Choudhury and Principal Govt. ITI Manipolyang Lobsang Tenzin also attended as resource persons and spoke about various schemes and training programmes available under their departments at the workshop attended by 260 youth from various parts of the District.