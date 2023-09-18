ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes anti-drug awareness sports programme

The anti-drug cum awareness sports programme was graced by Sumit Kumar Jha, Supt. of Police, East Siang District as Chief Guest,

Last Updated: September 18, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes anti-drug awareness sports programme

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samity for all round physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual development of Bhartiya women on Sunday organised an anti-drug awareness sports program here at Seva Bharati office premises (Seva Bhawan) located at Gumin Nagar, Pasighat wherein several girls from different schools in and around the township of Pasighat participated with much enthusiasm.

The anti-drug cum awareness sports programme was graced by Sumit Kumar Jha, Supt. of Police, East Siang District as Chief Guest, while Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang attended as Guest of Honour and Onya Padung, District Coordinator attended as Special Guests.

Arunachal: West Siang Police arrests two drug peddlers

During the programme several students were given awareness on the bad consequence/effect of drug addictions and those girl students were taught on several other sporting events practicing which a student can keep herself/himself away from drug addictions.

Related Articles

During the occasion, visiting guests like Supt. of Police, DDSE and district coordinator advised the students to be sincere in their studies and career building activities instead of getting diverted into drug and other illicit substance menace that are ruining the lives of several students in Arunachal Pradesh today.

Earlier many girl students from Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan, D. Ering Memorial Govt. Hr. Sec. School, GHSS Sille, GSS Takilalung, IGJGHSS, KGBV were taught/trained on Kho Kho, ankle hold technique of Khabaddi etc benefitting many students, informed Joya Tasung Moyong who is a Trustee member of the organization.

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers including a woman Nabbed With 1.47 gms Of ‘Brown Sugar’ in Pasighat

Samvardhinee Nyas, HQ at New Delhi, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samiti is a cultural body dedicated to celebrate Matrushakti and pursue all round physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual development of Bhartiya women.

Bringing together women in all their hues and with all their strengths, making them confident, self-reliant and empowered, and harnessing their intellect, tenor, inherent wisdom, fortitude and creativity in pursuit of nation building is the core value of Nyas.

Tags
Last Updated: September 18, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Letter to the editor: An open letter regarding illegal appointment of 28 teachers in Longding

Letter to the editor: An open letter regarding illegal appointment of 28 teachers in Longding

Arunachal: Congratulations to Dojum Pakam Lobom for her success

Arunachal: Congratulations to Dojum Pakam Lobom for her success

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Nechiphu Tunnel connecting Tawang to Balipara

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Nechiphu Tunnel connecting Tawang to Balipara

Arunachal: Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel celebrated universal brotherhood day

Arunachal: Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel celebrated universal brotherhood day

Arunachal: 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp held at Gongkhar village

Arunachal: 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp held at Gongkhar village

Arunachal: Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

Arunachal: Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

NAMSAI-   In a pivotal move, the Namsai District Library has got a new state-of-the-art Reading Hall in its first floor of the building.

Aruachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates state-of-the-art Reading Hall in District Library, Namsai

Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button