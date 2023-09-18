Arunachal: Samvardhinee Nyas organizes anti-drug awareness sports programme

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samity for all round physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual development of Bhartiya women on Sunday organised an anti-drug awareness sports program here at Seva Bharati office premises (Seva Bhawan) located at Gumin Nagar, Pasighat wherein several girls from different schools in and around the township of Pasighat participated with much enthusiasm.

The anti-drug cum awareness sports programme was graced by Sumit Kumar Jha, Supt. of Police, East Siang District as Chief Guest, while Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang attended as Guest of Honour and Onya Padung, District Coordinator attended as Special Guests.

Arunachal: West Siang Police arrests two drug peddlers

During the programme several students were given awareness on the bad consequence/effect of drug addictions and those girl students were taught on several other sporting events practicing which a student can keep herself/himself away from drug addictions.

During the occasion, visiting guests like Supt. of Police, DDSE and district coordinator advised the students to be sincere in their studies and career building activities instead of getting diverted into drug and other illicit substance menace that are ruining the lives of several students in Arunachal Pradesh today.

Earlier many girl students from Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan, D. Ering Memorial Govt. Hr. Sec. School, GHSS Sille, GSS Takilalung, IGJGHSS, KGBV were taught/trained on Kho Kho, ankle hold technique of Khabaddi etc benefitting many students, informed Joya Tasung Moyong who is a Trustee member of the organization.

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers including a woman Nabbed With 1.47 gms Of ‘Brown Sugar’ in Pasighat

Samvardhinee Nyas, HQ at New Delhi, a wing of Rashtra Sevika Samiti is a cultural body dedicated to celebrate Matrushakti and pursue all round physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual development of Bhartiya women.

Bringing together women in all their hues and with all their strengths, making them confident, self-reliant and empowered, and harnessing their intellect, tenor, inherent wisdom, fortitude and creativity in pursuit of nation building is the core value of Nyas.