Arunachal: Samudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan launched in East Siang District

Pasighat- Deputy Commissioner East Siang District Dr. Kinny Singh today launched Samudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan 2020 scheme (a people’s campaign to construct, maintain community toilets and promote usage for community health) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in her Office Chamber.

The three months long campaign from 15th June to 15th September 2020 was delayed due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and as briefed by DC, the mission aims to provide sanitation access to all migrant labourers who are returning to their villages due to Covid-19 pandemic by constructing Community Sanitary Complex (CSC), sustain usage and to mobilize the sense of ownership within the village.

Dr. Singh also instructed the nodal department PHED officials who were led by Executive Engineer, Er. Mijing Dupak, accompanied by Er. Aini Taggu ASW cum Nodal Officer (SBM) and Bittem Dupak (Consultant SBM) to ensure construction work and maintenance of community toilets while following all safety measures so as to promote community health and hygiene.

Other officials present during the launching programme were Tatdo Borang ADC (HQ), Sibo Pasing Project Director, EAC Panchayat, DPDO and Junior Engineer Panchayat HQ. While participating in the deliberation, EE PHED assured all possible effort to achieve the target on time.