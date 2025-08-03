ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh Empowers Grassroots at Pongchau, Honours Achievers and Field Workers

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of Miss Phohee Wangsa, CBSE State Topper from Pongchau village.

Last Updated: 03/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh Empowers Grassroots at Pongchau, Honours Achievers and Field Workers

PONGCHAU– The Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ngowang Multipurpose Community Hall, Pongchau (SDO HQ) in Longding district. The event was graced by Shri Honchun Ngandam, HMLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister, PWD (EZ & CZ B), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest, and Shri Dekio Gumja, SP Longding, as Guest of Honor.

Delivering the keynote address, ADC Kanubari Yashwant Meena explained the vision of the Aspirational Block Programme, highlighting how its indicators can accelerate development in frontier regions like Pongchau. It was his maiden visit to the block.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

SP  Dekio Gumja urged the community to break mental barriers and take pride in their traditional village systems and cultural legacy, calling them essential foundations for growth and unity. He assured that upcoming border infrastructure projects would soon strengthen security and connectivity.

Chief Guest Honchun Ngandam inspired the youth to stay away from drugs and make meaningful contributions to society. He commended government officers and field workers, especially for their dedication to grassroots service.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of Miss Phohee Wangsa, CBSE State Topper from Pongchau village, with a cash award of ₹50,000, encouraging academic excellence. The HMLA also inaugurated the Akanksha Haat, showcasing local handmade products and praising ArSRLM’s efforts in promoting rural entrepreneurship.

Certificates and awards were presented to BLOs and field staff of Pongchau Aspirational Block. In a significant healthcare move, BP and blood sugar monitoring kits were distributed to all villages.

The program concluded with an open discussion session addressing local challenges, with dignitaries offering support and actionable assurances.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons' Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons’ Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button