Arunachal: SAKD 2.0 Camp Held in East Siang’s Berung

BERUNG- The Sarkar Aapke Dwar ( SAKD ) 2.0 – Governance at Your Doorstep camp was inaugurated at Berung village community hall under Pasighat Sadar Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Ruth Tabing Boko, who inspected the arrangements and service delivery during the camp. She appreciated the efforts of the district administration in bringing government services closer to rural communities.

The event witnessed participation from 27 government departments, with around 448 residents from Berung and nearby villages attending the camp to access various public services and welfare schemes.

The ZPC was accompanied by ZPM Bogong-II Ainam Saroh Taloh, Ashish Gupta , Circle Officer (HQ), Assistant Commissioner and In-Charge DPO Yamo Tamut, CO Sumita Jonkey, along with PRI members, Gaon Burahs (GBs), village secretaries and heads of various departments.

Apart from facilitating direct service delivery, the camp also focused on raising awareness about flagship welfare schemes, legal services, financial literacy and digital tools aimed at empowering rural citizens.

Several services were provided during the camp, including financial literacy programmes conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI), Lead Bank Office Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank, and Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank.

Legal awareness sessions were organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), East Siang, while government departments provided services such as renewal of ration cards, e-KYC for NFSA beneficiaries, issuance of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), Aadhaar enrolment and correction, income certificates, and free medical check-ups.

Residents were also assisted in applying for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), and enrolment under PMJAY and CMAAY, along with benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and other agriculture and allied sector schemes.

A key highlight of the camp was the promotion of digital empowerment among rural residents, with awareness sessions on DigiLocker conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), East Siang. Officials explained how DigiLocker serves as a secure digital document wallet enabling citizens to store, access and share official documents electronically, thereby reducing dependence on physical paperwork and improving ease of governance.

Officials said the SAKD initiative aims to strengthen last-mile delivery of government services by ensuring that rural residents can access multiple schemes and administrative services in a single platform within their local communities.