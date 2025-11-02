Arunachal: Sainik School Student Found Dead, Ragging Suspected

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- A Class VII student of Sainik School, Niglok near Ruksin in East Siang district was found dead under mysterious and allegedly unnatural circumstances, triggering outrage and suspicion of group ragging by senior students.

According to initial reports, the incident was reported to police, by the Vice Principal of Sainik School Niglok at around 8 AM on November 1, who informed the police that the student had allegedly died by suicide. Following the report, an FIR was registered at Ruksin Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police confirmed that the boy’s body was recovered from the roof of an overhead water tank, located some distance from the school hostel premises. Construction workers at the site first noticed the body. The tank structure, according to sources, had not yet been officially handed over to the school authorities.

The Ruksin Officer-in-Charge has initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of death and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. The body has been sent to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, for a post-mortem examination, scheduled to be conducted in the presence of the boy’s parents on November 2.

The student’s parents, who arrived from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, visited the mortuary at around 9:50 PM on Friday to identify their son’s body. The grieving mother broke down at the sight, while the father, Tadu Tani, alleged that his son was a victim of group ragging by senior students.

“Some senior students from Classes VIII and X are involved in ragging. We believe this is the reason behind my son’s death,” Tani told local reporters after visiting the school and collecting his child’s belongings.

The East Siang Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba, while speaking to media, said that “It will be too early to disclose anything at this stage as the post-mortem has not yet been conducted. The examination will take place once the parents arrive.”

Members of the Apatani community residing in Pasighat gathered at the hospital mortuary to support the bereaved family, demanding a transparent and thorough investigation.

School authorities have stated that the deceased was marked absent during the morning PT session, which led to a search operation. It was only after construction workers pointed towards the overhead tank area that the boy’s body was found.

The circumstances surrounding the death, coupled with the parents’ allegations of ragging, have prompted the police to explore all angles — including foul play and institutional negligence.

As the investigation continues, local education activists and parents have called for stricter anti-ragging measures in residential schools across the state.