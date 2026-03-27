Arunachal: Sai Seva Sangathan Plans Health Upgrade in Ziro

ZIRO– A team from the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan has initiated steps to upgrade the Health Centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, following a field survey and stakeholder consultations in Ziro Valley.

The nine-member team, led by Laxmikant Sharma, National Youth Coordinator of the organisation, visited the region to assess healthcare infrastructure and identify gaps in service delivery. The visit forms part of a broader initiative under the Tribal Women Welfare Programme.

During their stay, the team conducted field surveys across primary health centres and wellness facilities in Ziro Valley, including Gyati Takha General Hospital, to better understand local healthcare needs.

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An interaction programme was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, attended by IPS officer Hibu Robin, President of Helping Hands, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi, Executive Director of the Centre Er. Punyo Hinda, local administrative officials, community leaders, and volunteers.

In his address, Hibu Robin outlined the work of Helping Hands, describing it as a network supporting individuals from the Northeast across India and abroad. He highlighted initiatives ranging from emergency assistance and blood donation drives to career counselling and support for competitive examinations.

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Laxmikant Sharma emphasised the guiding philosophy of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, centred on service and community welfare. He called for local cooperation in implementing the proposed initiatives.

Officials stated that the primary objective of the visit is to upgrade the existing health centre to improved standards while providing regular medical support to vulnerable sections, including orphaned children and rural residents.

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The initiative is part of the Sri Sathya Sai Tribal Development Programme, which focuses on health, education, hygiene, and social development in tribal areas. Hong village has been identified as the first village in India to be covered under this programme.

Stakeholders indicated that the project could contribute to strengthening healthcare access in the region, particularly in rural and underserved areas.