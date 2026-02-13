Arunachal: Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

PASIGHAT- A two-day Cooperative Conclave, titled State-level Sahkarita Sammelan, began in Pasighat on February 13 with the objective of strengthening cooperative societies and promoting inter-departmental convergence in Arunachal Pradesh. Organised under the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World – Sahkar se Samriddhi,” the event brought together policymakers, financial institutions, and grassroots stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving rural livelihoods.

The conclave was inaugurated by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu in the presence of Rural Development, Cooperation and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, local MLA Tapi Darang, Secretary Cooperation Dr. Sonal Swaroop, and senior district officials.

In his address, Wangsu highlighted the role of cooperative institutions in fostering rural entrepreneurship and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers, youth, and women. Both Wangsu and Tasing stressed that coordinated efforts among departments are necessary to maximise the reach of government schemes and strengthen grassroots economic networks.

Also Read- Scientific Mithun Rearing Workshop Held in Shi-Yomi

Officials from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry presented brief overviews of schemes, subsidies, and technical support mechanisms available to cooperative societies. Discussions focused on improving accessibility to funding, infrastructure development, and capacity-building measures to enhance operational efficiency.

A key session featured a presentation by Amul representative Apurba Mishra, who outlined the dairy cooperative’s governance model and value-chain approach. He emphasised transparent management, efficient procurement systems, and collective ownership as factors behind Amul’s growth, encouraging local cooperatives to adapt similar principles.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Representatives from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) addressed participants on financial literacy and institutional strengthening, highlighting opportunities for cooperatives to access credit and technical assistance. Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd Managing Director Bittu Kri also spoke about integrating cooperatives with formal banking frameworks to expand financial inclusion and credit linkage.

The conclave will continue with further deliberations on policy strategies and operational reforms aimed at modernising the cooperative movement in East Siang district. Observers say such initiatives reflect a broader push to revitalise cooperative structures as instruments of rural development and economic participation in Arunachal Pradesh.