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Arunachal: Sahiwal Cattle Distributed to Longding Farmers

State-backed initiative distributes high genetic merit Sahiwal cattle and launches pilot sheep rearing programme to boost rural livelihoods.

Last Updated: 24/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Sahiwal Cattle Distributed to Longding Farmers

LONGDING- The Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development (AHV&DD), Longding, organised a livestock distribution programme at Senua village on Thursday under the State Plan Scheme, aimed at strengthening dairy farming and rural livelihoods in the district.

The event was attended by Gabriel D. Wangsu as Chief Guest and Thangwang Wangham as Guest of Honour, along with officials from the state government, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and district administration.

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Under the programme, 20 high genetic merit Sahiwal cattle—comprising 19 pregnant cows and one breeding bull—were distributed to selected dairy cooperative societies in Senua village. The livestock was procured from Gorakhpur in collaboration with the NDDB, following a selection process undertaken by district veterinary officials to ensure quality and adaptability.

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Officials said the animals were transported to the district earlier in April and kept under quarantine and health monitoring for approximately two weeks prior to distribution. During this period, 10 calves were born, increasing the total number of animals to 30. All animals were reported to be in good health.

The Sahiwal breed, known for its high milk yield, adaptability to tropical climates, and disease resistance, has been introduced in Longding district for the first time. Authorities indicated that the initiative is expected to enhance milk production, support organised dairy farming, and improve income levels for farmers.

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Beneficiaries included four dairy cooperative societies in Senua village, which also received concentrate feed to support livestock management.

In addition to cattle distribution, a pilot programme involving 15 units of Merino cross sheep was launched in the Pongchau area. The sheep, sourced from a government breeding farm in Dirang, are intended to promote small ruminant farming and diversify rural livelihoods.

Officials stated that the programme reflects a broader strategy to strengthen livestock-based income generation in rural areas. The department has also indicated plans to replicate similar initiatives in other districts, alongside continued technical and veterinary support for beneficiaries.

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Last Updated: 24/04/2026
1 minute read
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