ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC awarded Appreciation Certificate to the dedicated party leaders & workers of 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituency

December 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

SAGALEE- Block Congress Committee, of 15-Sagalee Block has celebrated Indian National Congress Foundation Day at Sagalee on 28th December 2022, which was graced by Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC.

The programme started with Condolence prayer for the departed Congress leaders & workers of the State expired in last one year, which was followed by Welcome Speech by  Taba Tate, President BCC, 15-Sagalee Block.

On the occasion, Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC awarded Appreciation Certificate to the dedicated party leaders & workers of 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituency to commemorate completion of 75th years of India’s Independence.

Techi Tagi Tara, Vice-President APCC,  Taba Rama, ZPM Toru & Treasurer APCC, Gyamar Tana, Gen. Secy APCC, Smt. Tarh Monika, Gen. Secy APCC, Secretaries APCC Taba Anu,  Jose Nabam &  Tob Radh Tara, Nabam Sera, President DCC, Papum Pare and Techi Serbang, ZPM Sagalee & Treasurer DCC, Papum Pare are also present on the occasion.

Related Articles

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Gollo Haniya, Vice-President BCC, 15-Sagalee Block.

December 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: DCF Wildlife and Member Secretary SMPB visits D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: DCF Wildlife and Member Secretary SMPB visits D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Veer Nari Samman Diwas celebrated at Longding

Arunachal: Veer Nari Samman Diwas celebrated at Longding

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: CM lays foundation stone of ‘Central Jail-turned-Correctional Centre’ at Lower Sher

Arunachal: CM lays foundation stone of ‘Central Jail-turned-Correctional Centre’ at Lower Sher

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro women police station receives ISO certification

Arunachal: Ziro women police station receives ISO certification

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Ex Setu Orchid Conservatory in Kimin

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Ex Setu Orchid Conservatory in Kimin

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Central govt to install 22 new mobile towers along the LAC in Tawang

Arunachal: Central govt to install 22 new mobile towers along the LAC in Tawang

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

December 22, 2022
College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is organizing two day long State Level Seminar on “Technological advancements in cultivation, post-harvest handling & marketing of spices”

Arunachal: state level seminar on Spices commences held at CHF Pasighat

December 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh scores 24th rank in India in Social Progress Index

Arunachal Pradesh scores 24th rank in India in Social Progress Index

December 21, 2022
Arunachal: Prashasan Gaon Ki Or Campaign at Ozakho Village Held

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Or’ Campaign at Ozakho Village Held

December 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button