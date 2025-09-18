Arunachal: Safe and Judicious Pesticide Use & Eco-Friendly Pest Management Awareness Drive Held in East Siang

PASIGHAT– In a significant initiative to promote sustainable agriculture and farmer safety, HIL (India) Limited and KEC Agritech, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) East Siang, organized a farmer awareness programme today on the safe and judicious use of pesticides, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and eco-friendly crop protection practices.

The programme aimed to sensitize farmers about the health and environmental impacts of indiscriminate chemical pesticide use while promoting Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), natural farming, and Integrated Farming Systems (IFS) to reduce dependence on Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs).

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Attending as Chief Guest, Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, emphasized the importance of correct pesticide usage to ensure food safety, environmental protection, and sustainable farming.

He highlighted the often-overlooked aspect of the waiting period after pesticide application, noting that ignoring it leads to food safety concerns and even export rejections. “Awareness at the grassroots level is the key to bringing meaningful change,” he said.

Also Read- Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

The event featured expert sessions by Dr. P. Raja, Dr. R. C. Shakywar, Dr. Th. Eloni Vida, Dr. Ajaykumara K. M, Dr. Navya Bhat, and Dr. Milind B. Katare, who spoke on:

Eco-friendly crop protection & natural farming practices

IPM techniques in the NEH region

Pesticide safety and its effects on health & nutrition

GAP for horticultural crops

IFS models linking fishery, livestock, agriculture & horticulture for sustainable livelihoods

Also Read- AP QueerStation and RGU Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program on Identity, Mental Health & Social Acceptance

Over 147 farmers actively participated in the programme, engaging in discussions and sharing field-level experiences. A video presentation on pesticide safety precautions and a safety kit demonstration by Mr. Sankar Chatterjee (HIL) and Mr. Ashok Kumar Jarwal (KEC Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Delhi) added practical insights to the sessions.

To reinforce safe practices, protective gear kits were distributed to all participating farmers.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, reflecting the farmers’ keen interest in adopting safer, eco-friendly, and more sustainable agricultural practices.