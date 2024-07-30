Arunachal: ‘Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao campaign launched at Lemmi in Pakke Kessang

LEMMI- “Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao” campaign organized by District Urban Development Agency, Lemmi (Urban Local Body) was flagged off by Bani Lego, DC, Pakke Kessang District in the presence of Tasi Darang, SP Pakke- Kessang and Sunil Nabom, ZPM, Pakke- Kessang on 30th July, 2024 at Lemmi, in Pakke Kessang District.

The program started with EE (UD & H) highlighting about the month-long campaign.

Safai Apnao Bimaari Bhagao initiative emphasizes comprehensive interventions such as cleanliness drives, advocacy, and inter-departmental collaboration, to be executed by all Urban Local Bodies.

The primary goal is to promote cleanliness and prevent diseases, a critical endeavour during the monsoon season. The drive will be carried out as per prepared action plan by various departments till 31st August, 2024.

DC, Pakke- Kessang also gave awareness about basic cleanliness habits to be practiced by citizen for self-hygiene and clean town.

ZPM, Pakke- Kessang also urged the participants to actively engage in the cleanliness drives and keep the town clean.

The program saw significant turnouts from various departments like DA, Police, UD&H, PHED, Health, RD, WCD, Education, Food & Civil supplies etc.

The program also witnessed the participation of Bazar Committee, Pakke Kessang, NGO Green Peace Pakke and the general public.