Arunachal

Arunachal: RWD Minister asked officials to start implementation of e-office for prompt service delivery

He also asked all the engineers and officials to maintain due diligence in submission of reports.

Last Updated: July 15, 2024
ITANAGAR- Minister RWD, P D Sona asked all the divisions to start implementation of e-office to ensure a seamless and prompt service delivery rather than conventional methods. He also asked all the engineers and officials to maintain due diligence in submission of reports.

The Rural Works Department (RWD) of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh held its inaugural Review & Coordination Meeting today at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar. The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss progress, challenges, and future plans to enhance rural infrastructure in the state.

Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, said that “ it is essential for us to understand the structure of the department. Changes do not come overnight, but we shall accordingly plan to ensure change does take place. Overcoming liabilities will be our first and foremost project. We will focus more on exploring the centrally sponsored schemes.”

Minister asked the officers to ensure that any new infrastructure that is created is aesthetic, moving away from the old-school designs. People who visit government offices should find it a pleasant experience, and those who work there should have a good working atmosphere. My workplace should be an invitation for me.

Advisor for RWD Chau Zingnu Namchoom said, “ To enhance productivity and ensure maximum utilization of agricultural land, it is essential to establish strong ties with the Agriculture Department as well as the Director of Soil & Water Conservation.”

Chief Engineer PMGSY outlined the aim to complete all pending road projects under PMGSY and the Vibrant Village Project by December 2024

The Chief Engineer (Coordination, RWD) presented the current status of RWD, its ambit, and the strength of its 1,292 officers, emphasizing the department’s capacity and ongoing efforts.

Chief Engineer (P&D), who covered both the Eastern and Western Zones, mentioning State Plan schemes, Centrally Sponsored schemes, the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, and the status of assets under RWD. He also discussed issues and provided suggestions, after showcasing major works done by the department.

The Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department explained the promotion of sustainable land use, focusing on soil health, land protection, watershed development, land resource survey and investigation, meteorology, and training & capacity building. He highlighted initiatives like jute geo-textile, Slope Agriculture Land Technology (SALT), eco-friendly hydrant water supply systems in hill regions, and the rejuvenation and revival of dried-up water bodies.

The event was a milestone for the Rural Works Department, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving rural infrastructure and ensuring sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.

