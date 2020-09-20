Arunachal: Rupa town sealed for 72 hrs after detection of 11 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupa: After detection of 11 COVID-19 cases positive, the Market and business establishment of Rupa township will remain closed for 72 hrs from 5 PM of 19 Sep to 5 PM of 22 Sept. Stoppage of all types of long distance vehicle has been restricted in Rupa township of West Kameng district.

In an order issued By Rupa, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Incident Commander, S Gurung said that “ 11 positive cases of Covid-19 has been reported by Medical team from the township and it’s peripheral villages, it is necessary to contain the further spread of Covid 19 cases ” ADC said.

The medical and RR Team has started the contact tracing of all contact of the positive cases, the listing of primary contacts, collection of examination of samples of the primary contact would be voluminous and required reasonable time for the same and due to which Rupa township has been sealed for 72 hours. ADC said.

Following important measures has been ordered which include the houses of the 11 positive cases shall remain sealed for 14 days, sanitization process to be increased, the entire denizens should abstain from creating panic by spreading rumours in any form, every citizens to use face mask which is mandatory and social distancing to be followed. The order said.

The denizens should extend full cooperation to the medical and RR team in contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts persons. ADC further said adding that violators of the orders will lead to legal action and penalization under disaster management Act 2005 under Sec 188 IPC.