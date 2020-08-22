Arunachal: Runway construction of Hollongi Greenfield Airport to begin from Oct- says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollongi: The construction of Hollongi Greenfield Airport’s main runway is schedule to start from the month of October, said Minister for Civil Aviation, Nakap Nalo while taking stock of the under construction airport on Sunday. The length of the runway will be 2300 meters ( 2.3 Km ).

Due to COVID- 19 pandemic four (4) months lapses in construction of said airport have already taken place but from the first week of the October construction would be in full swing, he added.

The construction company has been directed to bring labours at construction site, so that the work can be done 24 X 7, Minister informed.

Speaking on the delay in rehabilitation and shifting of the affected people of the area, he said, due to water and electricity problems they are yet to be fully shifted . Therefore, the order for bore wells has already been made and within a few days electricity and road connectivity will come to an end.

“State government’s first concern is to shift the people to rehabilitation centers and hopefully all processes will be completed by the end of September,” said Nalo.

Stating that establishment of airport at Hollongi will directly benefits the state in terms of tourism sector, he further said, airport is a dream project for state, not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Pema Khandu rather it is also a project long felt demand of the entire denizens of the state, he added.

Watch Video

Later on he also informed that district administrations are monitoring the progress and construction of work very closely.

Lamenting that owing to the COVID – 19 issues, local Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, said the state government could not work as expected but the government is set a target to complete the airport by 2022.

However, on being asked why few people are not turning up for their land compensation, he informed that few people are reluctant to receive the land compensation amount and the reason is well known to them only.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu inform that all works are in pipeline, few important works which delayed due to Covid 19 pandemic. Rehabilitation process would be completed soon. The construction of boundary wall and approach road to the proposed Greenfield airport site is underway. Most of the chakma family has already shifted to the Relief & Rehabilitation Village and hope that all are shifted soon. DC said.

ADC Balijan Taso Gambo and DLRSO Yupia Nabam Nakap Hina is visiting on weekly basis and report of the work progress are receiving time and again while the locals are also extending their full support to the work. DC added.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) AGM, Director Civil Aviation, Papum Pare SP, all senior officers of the line department including local public leaders and villagers were present on the occasion.