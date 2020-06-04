ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Runne Yameng Sirum Association served refreshments

June 4, 2020
Pasighat- The Youths of Runne Yamen Sirum Association provided light refreshments to Corona warriors of pasighat, East Siang Dist.

The president of Association ThymeTamuk informed that the Youths of Runne Yameng Sirum Association served the Covid 19 warriors of pasighat area, Napit police check gate & Ruksin check gate were  provided light refreshments.

The youths said that the workers like Doctors, Nurses, Police, student organization and NGO workers are in duty round the clock to save mass, as a responsible denizen of area its also our duty to served a small refreshment to workers, they said

