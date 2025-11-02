Arunachal: Run for Unity Held at 5th IRBn Pasighat Campus

Arunachal

PASIGHATThe 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), in collaboration with the East Siang District Police, observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) at its Battalion Headquarters in Pasighat to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and the architect of national integration.

This year’s celebration was held under the national theme “Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, reaffirming the country’s collective resolve toward unity, integrity, and self-reliance.

As part of the observance, the Battalion organized a “Run for Unity” Mini Marathon, featuring 5 km, 2.5 km, and 1.5 km categories. Over 190 participants, including students, women, and 5th IRBn personnel, took part in the spirited event, reflecting the essence of “unity in diversity” that defines India’s identity.

Following the marathon, a prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate the winners, while participation certificates were presented to all runners. The event radiated enthusiasm and camaraderie, capturing the spirit of community engagement.

Addressing the gathering, the Superintendent of Police, East Siang, lauded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s indomitable role in unifying India’s princely states and shaping the nation’s democratic fabric.

“Sardar Patel’s legacy reminds us that India’s strength lies in its unity, discipline, and diversity. Every citizen must uphold these values for a stronger and more self-reliant nation,” the SP said.

The day-long observance concluded with the reaffirmation of the “Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat” pledge, urging citizens to work collectively toward progress and unity.

The event stood as a vibrant reminder of India’s shared destiny — a tribute to Sardar Patel’s enduring vision of a united and resilient nation.

