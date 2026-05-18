Arunachal: RSS Concludes 15-Day Sangh Shiksha Varg Training in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh concluded its 15-day Sangh Shiksha Varg residential training camp at Talom Rukbo Nagar on Sunday, bringing together swayamsevaks from diverse indigenous and non-indigenous communities across Arunachal Pradesh.

The training programme, which began on May 2 in Pasighat, saw the participation of 68 shortlisted swayamsevaks from different districts of the state. According to RSS Pasighat Nagar Karyavah Advocate Christoper Perme, participants represented around 20 indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh along with five non-Arunachali communities, reflecting cultural diversity and social integration.

The camp featured a combination of physical training and intellectual sessions aimed at personality development, discipline, teamwork and leadership building. Activities included marching drills, self-defence exercises, danda (stick) fighting, yashthi training, yoga asanas and group games.

Also Read- ‘Apatani’s Next Top Model’ Auditions Held in Ziro

Intellectual and interactive sessions included debates, group discussions, patriotic songs, motivational activities and prarthana abhyas. Organisers also conducted team-based competitions designed to enhance organisational and leadership skills among participants.

The trainees came from varied professional and social backgrounds, including farmers, youth workers, academicians and administrators. Several invited speakers and dignitaries addressed the participants during the camp.

Among those who interacted with the trainees were Group Captain (Retd) Mohonto Panging Pao, CDPYK president Dr Tajom Tasung, North East Kshetra Pracharak Shri Vasishtha Bujarbaruah, North East Sanghchalak Dr Umesh Chakraborty and Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh Shri Bharat Bhushan Arora, who reportedly spent three days at the camp engaging with participants.

Also Read- Arunachal Government Warns of Possible GLOF Risk Along Tawang Chu and Mago Chu Basins

Senior pathologist Dr Kaling Jerang presided over the camp activities and remained present throughout the training programme. The valedictory ceremony was attended by Shri Ulhas Kulkarni, Member of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini of the RSS.

According to organisers, around 500 people, including community leaders, well-wishers and public representatives, attended the concluding function held on May 17. Demonstrations by trainees included drills, self-defence techniques, danda yuddh, padavinyas and yoga performances.

Addressing the gathering, Ulhas Kulkarni spoke about the historical context behind the formation of the RSS and highlighted the organisation’s role in social and national service over the decades. He also referred to India’s economic and developmental trajectory while urging swayamsevaks to contribute towards nation-building and public service.

The trainees departed for their respective homes after the Deekshant ceremony held on Monday morning. Organisers stated that the participants completed the programme with enhanced skills, organisational exposure and a renewed commitment towards social service.