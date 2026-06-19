Arunachal: Rs 8.40 Lakh Distributed Among Meritorious Students at Khonsa

KHONSA- The Department of School Education, Tirap District, in collaboration with the District Administration, organised the second District-Level Felicitation Programme under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students’ Award at the Circuit House Community Hall, Khonsa, on Friday.

The programme honoured the top three students from Classes III to XII for the academic session 2024–25 and aimed to encourage academic excellence among school students across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tirap, Namneet Singh, attended the event as the Chief Guest, while retired Principal of Deomali Higher Secondary School, Nyampo Matey Lowang, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

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A total of 30 students who secured the top three positions in their respective classes at the district level were felicitated with cash awards, certificates and mementoes in recognition of their academic achievements.

Addressing the gathering, ADC Namneet Singh congratulated the awardees and their parents, describing success as a continuous journey rather than a final destination. He encouraged students to treat the recognition as a stepping stone toward greater achievements and meaningful contributions to society.

The ADC observed that district toppers often emerge from only a few institutions and urged all schools, especially government schools, to work towards improving academic standards. Noting that nearly 80 percent of the award recipients were girls, he encouraged boys to strive harder and engage in healthy academic competition.

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Sharing his personal journey, Singh said he was an average student during his school days but succeeded in clearing one of the country’s most competitive examinations through determination, hard work and perseverance. He urged students to remain focused on their goals and never lose faith in their abilities.

Guest of Honour Nyampo Matey Lowang emphasized the crucial role of parents in shaping the success of their children. She encouraged students to maintain a positive outlook, remain resilient during difficult times and approach challenges with courage and confidence.

Deputy Director of School Education, Tirap, and Organising Chairperson of the programme, K.C. Lowangcha, said the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students’ Award was instituted by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to promote healthy academic competition and motivate students to achieve their full potential.

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She expressed confidence that the awardees would continue to excel and bring recognition to both Tirap district and Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the award scheme, students securing the first, second and third positions received cash incentives according to their class categories. While students from Classes III and IV received awards ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, those from Classes V to IX and Class XI received between ₹20,000 and ₹35,000. The highest incentives of ₹50,000, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 were awarded to the top three students of Classes X and XII.

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Altogether, cash awards worth ₹8.40 lakh were distributed among the 30 meritorious students.

The district-level first-position holders honoured during the programme included Khampai Wangsa (Class III), Ruwmang Lowang (Class IV), Berme Dada (Class V), Pobu Moinyak (Class VI), Ponya Pansa (Class VII), Ayang Lego (Class VIII), Lovely Limbu (Class IX), Ashia Tarh (Class X), Chewang Akhang (Class XI), and Teaphang Khoisia (Class XII).

The programme concluded with the presentation of awards and a group photograph featuring the awardees, dignitaries and officials.