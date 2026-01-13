Arunachal: Rs 63.98 Lakh CSR Project to Boost Sanitation in Ziro

ZIRO- The District Administration of Lower Subansiri on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the District Health Society (DHS) for the implementation of a sanitation project under IOCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

As per the agreement, IOCL will provide financial assistance amounting to ₹63.98 lakh for the procurement of four hydraulic tipper garbage vehicles for use across Lower Subansiri district. The project will be implemented through the District Health Society, which is a registered CSR implementing agency.

The MoA was signed at the District Secretariat in Ziro by Deputy Commissioner Smti Oli Perme on behalf of the district administration, Ms Malati Malakar, Senior Manager (HR–CSR), IOCL, and Dr Millo Kunya, District Medical Officer.

The Society for Multi-Dimensional, Innovative, Lead for Education and Environment (SMILE), Ziro, played a facilitative role in the signing of the agreement. Chairman of SMILE Ziro, Taru Tana, and its founder and former chairman, Dr Nani Tamang Jose, were present during the signing ceremony.

According to officials, the initiative is aimed at strengthening solid waste management and improving sanitation services in public places across the district. The addition of hydraulic tipper garbage vehicles is expected to enhance waste collection efficiency and support cleaner urban and semi-urban environments.

The MoA will remain valid for a period of up to 12 months or until the completion of the project, whichever is earlier.

The district administration expressed appreciation to IOCL and all associated stakeholders for their support in advancing sanitation infrastructure and promoting environmental sustainability in Lower Subansiri district.