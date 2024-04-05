Arunachal: Rs 5.48 cr cash, other items worth Rs 8.57 cr seized since MCC came into force

ITANAGAR- The security forces confiscated over Rs 5.48 crore in cash in the three weeks since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in poll-bound Arunachal Pradesh, where simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly would be held in the first phase on April 19, officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that the flying squads and the static surveillance teams deployed by the Election Commission in different parts of Arunachal seized over Rs 5.48 crore in cash, while the cumulative value of the cash and other seized items, including liquor, drugs, expensive metals, and freebies, stood at over Rs 14.05 crore during this period.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in four states — Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha.

According to an election official, the surveillance teams along with the police seized cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from Longding district, Rs 22.20 lakh from Itanagar Capital Region, and another Rs 16.10 lakh from East Kameng district during vehicle-checking on Thursday night.

The Income Tax Department is looking into the matter of cash seizure, he said.

Also Read- One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

According to the official, following the direction of the Election Commission to curb ‘money culture’ during elections, carrying cash amounting to more than Rs 50,000 is not permitted without valid backing documents.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday expressed serious concern over reports of heavy involvement of ‘money culture’ in the run-up to the assembly elections. Addressing a BJP rally in Keyi Panyor district, he urged the people of Yachuli constituency to “help curb the money culture in the elections.”

Also Read- SSTs and FSTs seize Rs.51,75,200 in Papum Pare

Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats — Arunachal West and Arunachal East — and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal will be held on April 19.

Ten ruling BJP already won ten seats without any contest.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be held on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.