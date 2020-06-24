Arunachal: Rs 4.76 Cr approved for flood protection work in ISBT

Lekhi- “To Solve the water logging issue Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) campus at Lekhi is the top priority of the government and 4.76 crore had been approved for flood protection, de-silting measures and other infrastructural works,”, Dani Salu, Secretary, Transport, said on Wednesday.

Mr Salu revealed that 2 crore out of 4.76 crore were sanctioned under the Cabinet Committee , for the construction of canals, strengthen of drainage system to prevent water logging and deposition of sand into the campus.

Salu, who inspected the ISBT campus on Wednesday, said that 2 crore were approved last year and that the tendering process and construction work was delayed due to coronovirus lockdown and now due to heavy downpur.

It is to be mentioned here that every year, when the rains arrive, the ISBT gets flooded in no time, causing much hardship to visitors.

Salu revealed that ISBT was handed over to the Department of Transport two years ago, which has since been facing enormous difficulties in maintaining ISBT every monsoon season.

He said that in view of the problem of drainage, the state government assisted 1 crore rupees, but the fund fell short as the cost of repairs and maintenance escalated.

Assuring to make ISBT free from water logging during the monsoon season, Salu said, “If the coronavirus situation improves, construction work will begin.”

Salu revealed that the sanctioned funds will now be used for cleaning drains and canals will be constructed to divert storm drains to ensure uninterrupted discharge of rainwater from the ISBT premises.

He assured that the department would take possible steps to ensure that floods do not recur in ISBT premises again and other infrastructures works like repairing of roofing would also be taken up very soon to enhance public delivery service.

There are fund approved by government amounting to Rs. 10 crore for purchasing of new luxury buses which will ply in long distances including Guwahati, Eastern Arunachal, Tawang and other parts of state while outdated and off road buses will be disposed off properly and the fund will be credited to government exchequers for carrying other activities. Salu added.

The employees of Arunachal Pradesh state transport has also been giving full cooperation and support in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.