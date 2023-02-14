ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: RRU team win 9 Gold medals in All India Inter-University Wushu Championship

The team, which consisted of nine participants of the RRU contingent, managed to win 11 medals, including nine gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Last Updated: February 14, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: RRU team win 9 Gold medals in All India Inter-University Wushu Championship

PASIGHAT-  Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus ( RRU ) team win 9 Gold medals in All India Inter-University Wushu Championship held at Chandigarh recently.

Total of 6 players from Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus participated by representing Rashtriya Raksha University team in recently concluded All India Inter-University Wushu Championship at Chandigarh University from 7th to 11th February’ 2023.

Also Read-  Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The team, which consisted of nine participants of the RRU contingent, managed to win 11 medals, including nine gold, one silver, and one bronze. Girls from RRU’s Pasighat campus managed to win seven gold and one silver medal in various Sanda and Taolu competitions.

Related Articles

Miss Naorem Roshibina Devi, who is studying in the Diploma in Police Science (DIPS) course at RRU’s Arunachal Pradesh Campus, won the women’s 60 kg category, and Miss Onilu tega (also enrolled in the DIPS Diploma course A.P.), won the 52 kg category in the Sanda event. While Mercy Ngaimong of the same course (DIPS at A.P. campus) secured 2 Gold and 1 Silver at the Taolu event, Miss Nyeman Wangsu (DIPS) managed to win 3 Gold. Miss Mepung Lamgu also won 2 Gold. In addition to these girls, Mr. Raj Malhar earned a bronze.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

Details of the medalist from RRU Pasighat Campus:

Sanda Event:   Naorem Roshibina devi wins Gold in 60kg.  Onilu Tega wins- Gold in 52kg category.

Taolu Event:  Nyeman Wangsu wins 3 Gold in changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events. Mercy Ngaimong  wins 1 Gold each in Jianshu and Qiangshu, and 1 silver medal in Changquan events. : 1 Silver. Mepung lamgu wins two Gold in Taijiquan and Taijijian events and Raj Malhar wins one Bronze in Taijiquan event.

Tags
Last Updated: February 14, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

Arunachal: Khandu assures to implement grassroot football development program of AIFF in AP

Arunachal: Khandu assures to implement grassroot football development program of AIFF in AP

Arunachal: Khandu Sends-off state sportspersons for 36th National Games

Arunachal: Khandu Sends-off state sportspersons for 36th National Games

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi flags off Badminton team to participate 10th Greater Kameng Badminton tournament

Arunachal: CM kicked-off Under-17 Boys and Girls State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament

Arunachal: CM kicked-off Under-17 Boys and Girls State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament

Arunachal: district level Subroto cup football tournament concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: district level Subroto cup football tournament concludes in Tawang

Arunachal: Talo and Yazali emerge champions at District level Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney

Arunachal: Talo and Yazali emerge champions at District level Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney

Arunachal: Subroto cup School games district level football tournament begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Subroto cup School games district level football tournament begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Governor flags off AKAM Motorcycle Riders

Arunachal: Governor flags off AKAM Motorcycle Riders

Arunachal: RGU celebrate National Sports Day

Arunachal: RGU celebrate National Sports Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button