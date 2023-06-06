Arunachal: RRR center set up at Ziro for Zero garbage

ZIRO- A reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) center was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at the erstwhile Urban Development & Housing shopping complex area here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The center, which is Initiated by DC who is also chairman of District Urban Development Agency has been funded from the DC’s untied fund. The RRR center has eight chambers for collection of used shoes and slippers, tools and implements, books and papers, utensil items, electronic items (e-waste), plastic items, cloth items and other non-wet items.

Arunachal: BJP mega rally held at IG Park in Itanagar

Inaugurating the center, DC Bamin Nime said one man’s trash is another man’s treasure while some of the donated items like shoes, slippers, books and clothes could be re-used. He however appealed people of the valley to be responsible citizens and not dump garbage at the center. CCTV cameras are installed at the premises and violators will be penalized, he cautioned.

While informing that the RRR center was an effort to supplement the ongoing garbage management system at the valley, the DC however made it clear that the site is only for a temporary period. In future a children’s park is slated to be constructed here, he informed.

The DC also said that people of the valley were slowly becoming more garbage conscious and started doing primary segregation of their garbage at homes and places of stay. Segregation of metal, plastics, clothes and bottles is manageable now. But the vexed issue of segregation of diapers and sanitary napkins is the real problem in garbage management. Hence, I once again appeal the denizens of the valley not to dump such garbage at Kley river or any other place but to burn or dispose them off responsibly, he appealed.

Arunachal-Assam Border dispute: Two killed in fresh incident

Further highlighting the role of RRR center, UD assistant engineer Chakpu Raju informed that the accumulated materials would be picked up by UD & H karamcharis, segregated and disposed off during the same day thereby keeping the chambers empty every evening.

Meanwhile, the DC distributed 100 nos. of new T-shirts printed with the slogan ‘Respect Dignity of Labour, Practise Payback to Society’ to all the participants who attended the function including HoD’s, staffs of District Secretariat, ZPM’s, NGO’s, youth and students. He also appealed them to spare one hour of their time during a weekend morning to assist him in cleanliness drive in and around the twin-townships of Ziro-Hapoli which was agreed upon by all.