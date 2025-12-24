Arunachal: Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted in Siku Forest Areas

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- An adult Royal Bengal Tiger was sighted in the Siku Reserve Forest (RF) area under the Mebo Forest Range of Pasighat Forest Division on Tuesday, prompting forest authorities to issue a public advisory and reaffirming the ecological significance of the region.

The sighting was reported by a group of dumper truck drivers working for a stone crusher unit, who encountered the tiger while travelling along the old Komlighat road en route to quarry sites near the Siku–Siang river bed. According to eyewitness Gopal Rai, the tiger was seen resting under tree cover a few metres away from the kutcha road and appeared largely undisturbed by passing vehicles.

Rai said that while pugmarks had been observed in the area earlier, this was the first time they had seen the animal directly. The tiger eventually moved back into the forest, and videos recorded on mobile phones were later circulated widely on social media.

Following the report, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng informed the Pasighat district administration and forest officials, urging verification of the sighting. A joint team comprising officials from Pasighat Forest Division and D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary subsequently visited the location. The team, led by DFO Pasighat Dr Hano Moda and DFO D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Kempi Ete, confirmed the sighting after locating pugmarks at the identified site.

Forest officials stated that the sighting provides conclusive evidence of tiger presence in and around the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, where indirect signs such as pugmarks and animal kills have been reported in the past. Officials noted that this is the first confirmed sighting of a tiger in the area in nearly a decade.

Following the inspection, Dr Moda issued a wildlife advisory urging residents of Mebo, Sigar, Ralling, Motum and Ayeng villages to remain cautious. The advisory asked villagers to avoid venturing into forest areas during dark hours, move in groups rather than alone, return early from fields and report any further sightings to the forest department.

Forest authorities emphasised that the Royal Bengal Tiger is a Schedule-I protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They also highlighted that the presence of the apex predator indicates a healthy prey base and a stable forest ecosystem. India is currently home to about 3,680 wild tigers, accounting for nearly 75% of the global population.

Officials also linked the sighting to increased public awareness and conservation efforts in the Mebo sub-division, including initiatives promoting cleanliness, afforestation, wildlife protection and zero-hunting practices. These efforts, they said, have contributed to improved ecological conditions in the area.