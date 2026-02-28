Arunachal Rolls Out HPV Vaccination Drive

NAHARLAGUN- Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday formally launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, aligning with the nationwide rollout initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and senior officials of the Health & Family Welfare Department, inaugurated the state-level drive aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer. The programme targets girls in the 14–15 years age group across all States and Union Territories.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu described the initiative as a significant public health intervention and termed it a milestone in preventive healthcare. He extended congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly women and young girls, stating that the programme marked an important step towards securing their long-term health.

Highlighting the burden of cervical cancer in India, the Chief Minister cited recent data indicating that approximately 78,500 new cases were reported in 2024, with around 42,000 deaths attributed to the disease. He emphasized that nearly 99.7% of cervical cancer cases in India are linked to persistent HPV infection, underscoring the preventive potential of vaccination.

Referring to global data, Khandu stated that over 50 crore doses of the HPV vaccine have been administered worldwide, describing the vaccine as safe and effective. He also reassured beneficiaries and their families regarding vaccine safety.

For Arunachal Pradesh, a target of approximately 19,500 eligible girls has been set for the current phase, with the state aiming to complete coverage within three months. The Chief Minister urged district medical officers to coordinate with Deputy Commissioners and educational institutions to ensure maximum outreach and timely implementation.

The vaccination drive will be conducted through the state’s health infrastructure, including 136 Primary Health Centres, 58 Community Health Centres and 21 District Hospitals, including TRIHMS. The Chief Minister emphasized inter-departmental coordination, noting that the Education Department would play a critical role in awareness generation within schools. Frontline health workers, including Medical Officers, Community Health Officers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers and ASHAs, have been tasked with executing the programme at the grassroots level.

While focusing on cervical cancer prevention, Khandu also expressed concern over the rising incidence of other cancers and lifestyle-related diseases in the state. He called for greater public awareness regarding diet, lifestyle discipline, and preventive health measures, suggesting that the Health Department organise dedicated workshops on cancer prevention and lifestyle management.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the support of partner organisations such as UNICEF and UNDP, along with other technical agencies, in assisting the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in strengthening healthcare delivery.

Describing the HPV vaccination programme as an opportunity to improve women’s health outcomes, the Chief Minister called for collective commitment to ensure that every eligible girl in the state benefits from the initiative.