Arunachal: Roing police arrested 3 robbers, recovered 2 motorcycles

Roing

The Roing Police arrested three robbers from Bolung area of the district on Thursday and recovered two motorcycles from their possession.

Lower Dibang Valley SP, SK Sain in a message said that on 18 Feb, a highway robbery was reported where a truck driver and his handyman were after being assaulted robbed off their cell phones and cash at around ten thousand rupees.

After registering of case a police team was constituted led by OC Shantipur Sushant Saurabh Jha comprising of H/CT T.Perme, CT A.Regon, CT N.Pertin, CT K.Paron, CT R.Prakash (All of 5th IRBn) and CT Tony Pertin (APP) under the supervision of OC Roing Nyumyum Sora who identified the three miscreants and arrested them with recovery of two motorcycles (stolen) and mobile phones from them.

Reportedly the miscreants on Feb 12 has stolen the seized motorcycle from Pasighat in East Siang district and had sold it at Tezu in Lohit district for 10,000 rupees. After learning that Shantipur Police team is looking for them in connection with the said case, they had committed the act of highway robbery to buy back the sold stolen motorcycle and return to the owner to get police off their backs.

Also from their possession one more motorcycle believed to be robbed from a labourer of Roing was also recovered.

‘Committing a crime to cover the crime done earlier’ has landed them to jail. SP said.

SP requested the people to report any criminal offence without the fear of repercussion or legal hurdles. He further assure to work to the best of our abilities to ensure instant relief in a hassle free in professional manner.