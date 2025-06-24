ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Yupia to Address Key Highway Safety Concerns

Stakeholders Discuss Remedial Measures, Awareness Campaigns, and Emergency Response in Papum Pare

YUPIA- The 2nd District Road Safety Committee Board (DRSCB) meeting of Papum Pare District was held on Monday at the DC Office Conference Hall, Yupia, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson Ms. Vishakha Yadav.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to review ongoing road safety challenges and formulate a coordinated action plan.

A detailed presentation on road safety measures and critical accident-prone zones was delivered by Hage Tajang, Executive Engineer of the Naharlagun Highway Division. His presentation focused on urgent interventions required on the Holongi-Itanagar-Banderdewa stretch of NH-415 and the Papu-Yupia Package I of NH-713A.

Following a brainstorming session, the committee resolved to undertake short- and medium-term remedial measures in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to ensure safer road conditions.

In addressing emergency preparedness, the District Medical Officer (DMO), Yupia, was instructed to submit proposals for First Aid training programs, as well as strategies to resolve the shortage of ambulances and trained drivers across the district.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of road safety awareness. It was decided that the Superintendent of Police (SP), DTO, DMO, and DDSE will partner with the Avenue for Joy Foundation NGO, Banderdewa, to conduct awareness drives in schools, colleges, public areas, and among commercial drivers.

Additionally, to promote community participation, the SP Papum Pare will organise a Road Safety Bike Rally in the district.

Notable attendees included EAC Dana Unna, DMO Dr. Reena Ronya, DDSE T.T. Tara, DTO Yumlam Ajum Lombi, and representatives from PWD and Avenue for Joy Foundation.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to implement a comprehensive and inclusive approach to road safety across Papum Pare District.

