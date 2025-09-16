Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Week Inaugurated in Papum Pare

YUPIA– The District Road Safety Committee, Papum Pare inaugurated a weeklong Road Safety Awareness Week (Sept 16–22, 2025) with a vibrant bike rally that drew over 100 enthusiastic participants.

The rally, flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav at Dree Ground Junction, culminated at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia. It was led by Transport Minister Ojing Tasing and Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, who stressed the importance of safe driving and collective responsibility.

Minister Ojing Tasing lauded the initiative as “the first of its kind road safety programme at the district level” and urged other districts to replicate it. He also highlighted the government’s motor accident compensation scheme as a support measure for affected families.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek emphasized the RAH VEER Scheme, calling on citizens to actively assist accident victims, while also cautioning against mobile phone use while driving.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta urged better management of stray animals and adherence to disciplined driving practices.

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav acknowledged CSR support from auto companies including Nigla Hyundai, Force Motors, Mahindra Iconic, Honda, Nexa Tarh Motors, and DY Honda Naharlagun, praising their role in the campaign’s success.

The programme, coordinated by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Dana Unna, includes a weeklong series of activities—helmet distribution, vehicle check-ups, competitions, and awareness drives. The inaugural event also saw the launch of a road safety awareness video, distribution of safety equipment and signboards, and felicitation of key collaborators.

The campaign witnessed wide participation from Papum Pare Police, biker groups including Avenue for Joy Foundation, Team FGS, and Biker Boyz Naharlagun, along with students, HoDs, and community members.