Arunachal

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

The initiative coincides with the ongoing 35th National Road Safety Month.

Last Updated: February 9, 2024
1 minute read
YUPIA-  In a concerted effort to bolster road safety awareness, the District Transport Office, Papum Pare and Traffic Police Rural Papum Pare conducted an awareness program in the Yupia-Ziro-Doimukh tinali area on Friday. The initiative coincides with the ongoing 35th National Road Safety Month.

District Transport Officer Yumlam Yajum Lombi addressed the drivers, highlighting various road safety issues and stressing the importance of adhering to the Motor Vehicle Act and traffic regulations for the safety and security of passengers.

She also distributed helmets to the two wheeler drivers whose documents were found to be correct.

During the event awareness on wide array of topics including traffic safety protocols, SOPs, essential knowledge of the Motor Vehicle Act, the significance of proper documentation, and strategies to prevent fatal accidents were imparted to the public.

Later DTO Lombi administered the road safety pledge to all the participants.

Besides Police personnel and staffs of DTO office Traffic Police Officer ASI K Dolo, MVI Gamli Ete were present during the programme.

