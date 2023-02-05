Arunachal: Road connectivity to Yangtse sector completed from two axis: CM Pema Khandu

TEZPUR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu referring to Yangtse sector said that road connectivity has been completed from two axis enabling immediate reinforcements in case of need.

Pema Khandu today attended the 11th raising Day of the 11 Pare (Special Forces) unit of the Indian Army at Missamari Army Station near here.

Also Read- Khandu Cabinet approved Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu hailed the expertise, professionalism and bravery of the Para units, which he said, have become an integral part of the Army for special operations.

“Relationship of 11 Para with Arunachal Pradesh is very strong…We have the feeling that it is our own unit due to its operational area,” he said.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Khandu praised the Indian Army posted along the international border with China that extends from one end of Arunachal Pradesh to the other, where the weather and geographic conditions are extremely harsh.

“As my assembly constituency consists of one of the most hard stretch of the border, I make it a point that at least once a year I visit all the border outposts. I salute the Army for successfully defending our borders despite extreme conditions with a smile. Every time I meet the jawans in the outposts, I always find their ‘josh’ high,” Khandu informed.

He further informed that road connectivity has improved drastically in recent years courtesy the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read- Pema Khandu asks BJP workers not to allow ‘money culture’ during elections

Referring to Yangtse sector, which was recently in news, he said that road connectivity has been completed from two axis enabling immediate reinforcements in case of need.

“With the coming up of the Frontier Highway, sanctioned recently by MoRTH, connectivity along the border will become seamless and help movement of both our forces and civilians,” he said.

Khandu reiterated that people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially those living in border districts, have a very cordial relationship with the Indian Army.

“We are known as the land of ‘Jai Hind’. Our people are hard core patriots and have immense respect for the Indian Army,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is always ready to assist and cooperate with the 11 Para and if requested will provide infrastructural or any other kind of assistance.

On the occasion, Khandu felicitated the ‘Veernaris’ – families of two soldiers who lost their lives on duty.

The Chief Minister also inspected sophisticated equipment used by the Para unit and interacted with the soldiers and their families. He later joined the sumptuous ‘Bada Khana’ to mark the occasion.

The 11 Para (Special Forces) was raised at Agra on 1st February 2011 as Army Hq Res deployment in the Eastern theatre. The battalion was inducted into Eastern Command at Umroi Military Station on 1st April 2012. Later it came under 4 Corps Hq on 1st March 2016 and relocated to Lama Camp, Missamari. The Battalion then moved to its permanent location at Missamari Military Station in January 2021.

The Battalion received regimental colours on 23 Feb 2022.

It has so far conducted successful operations like Op Hifazat (Manipur), Op Rhino (Assam), Op Falcon (Arunachal Pradesh), Op Snow Leopard (Arunachal Pradesh) and Op Orchid (Arunachal Pradesh).

The 11 Para SF is nicknamed ‘Vipers’ and specializes in Jungle Warfare and Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations.