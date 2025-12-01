Arunachal: RKM Hosts Classical Art Workshops with SPICMACAY

NAROTTAM NAGAR- Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) Narottam Nagar, in partnership with SPICMACAY (Arunachal Chapter), the SRF Foundation, and the Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully conducted a series of workshops on two major Indian classical art forms — Dhrupad and Sattriya Nritya — from 26th to 30th November 2025.

The Dhrupad sessions were led by Padma Shri Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, one of the most prominent exponents of the Dagar Gharana, accompanied by renowned Pakhawaj maestro Shri Mohan Shyam Sharma.

The Sattriya Nritya workshop was facilitated by Smt. Usha Rani Baishya, recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, who introduced students to the precision, devotional expression and disciplined technique of the classical dance form.

Students from across Arunachal Pradesh, residing in the hostels of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar, actively participated in the five-day programme. The initiative offered them meaningful exposure to India’s rich performing arts heritage, providing hands-on training under distinguished gurus.

In addition to the training sessions, the visiting artistes delivered Dhrupad recitals and Sattriya performances at various institutions including Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar, Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Government Higher Secondary School, Deomali, and several neighbouring schools. Hundreds of students and teachers were introduced to the beauty and depth of classical arts through these interactive sessions.

The workshops concluded on 30th November 2025 with a presentation by the trainees at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha of the institution, showcasing the skills they acquired over the week.

According to the organisers, the initiative aims to nurture aesthetic sensitivity among young learners, guide them toward constructive cultural engagement, and offer healthy, value-based alternatives to negative influences such as substance abuse. By creating an immersive learning environment, the programme sought to deepen students’ appreciation for India’s timeless artistic traditions.

The successful completion of the workshops reaffirms Ramakrishna Mission’s commitment to holistic education, cultural enrichment and youth development in the region.