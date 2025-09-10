Arunachal

Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

A total of 29 Mathematics teachers from 25 schools participated in the programme.

Last Updated: 10/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

ROING– A Lecture-cum-Demonstration on setting up Mathematics Labs in middle-level schools was organised at the Panchayat Hall by RIWATCH in collaboration with the DDSE office, Roing.

The initiative aimed to make Mathematics learning more joyful, activity-based, and innovative. The session was led by Mr. Rahul Kokil, Director of Sumanthan Learning Resources, Pune, who has helped establish over 20 Mathematics Labs across India, including in the Northeast.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The Mathematics Lab showcased more than 50 educational games covering various aspects of Maths learning. During the session, Mr. Kokil demonstrated hands-on activities and innovative teaching techniques to make the subject more engaging for young learners.

A total of 29 Mathematics teachers from 25 schools participated in the programme.

Also Read- Anjaw Administration destroyed 1,850 Acres illicit Poppy Cultivation, in 5 Years

In his inaugural address, Obang Langkam, Block Education Officer, highlighted the importance of setting up Mathematics Labs in schools, noting that such initiatives could transform mathematics—often seen as difficult—into a joyful subject for children.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Harsh Singh, Administrative Officer, RIWATCH.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Ziro Goes Fully Paperless; Key Reforms, Fire Safety Boost, and Revenue Growth Announced

Arunachal: Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Ziro Goes Fully Paperless; Key Reforms, Fire Safety Boost, and Revenue Growth Announced

Supreme Court Grants Three-Week Deadline for Union's Response in Arunachal CM Public Contracts Case

Supreme Court Grants Three-Week Deadline for Union’s Response in Arunachal CM Public Contracts Case

Arunachal: Mass Protest Erupts at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence in Death of Bengia Ama Gora

Arunachal: Mass Protest Erupts at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence in Death of Bengia Ama Gora

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Arunachal Kiwi Mission, Lays Foundations for Major Projects at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches Arunachal Kiwi Mission, Lays Foundations for Major Projects at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes Piglets under Tribal Sub-Plan Project to Boost Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes Piglets under Tribal Sub-Plan Project to Boost Vibrant Village Programme

Delhi Airport Halts Arunachal Activist Bhanu Tatak Over Lookout Circular

Delhi Airport Halts Arunachal Activist Bhanu Tatak Over Lookout Circular

Arunachal: AWKDSU Defers West Kameng Bandh following talks with Legislators

Arunachal: AWKDSU Defers West Kameng Bandh following talks with Legislators

Arunachal Pradesh to Host Inaugural ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to Boost Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh to Host Inaugural ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to Boost Tourism

Glacier Melting in Arunachal Pradesh Raises Alarm Over Deadly Lake Outburst Floods

Glacier Melting in Arunachal Pradesh Raises Alarm Over Deadly Lake Outburst Floods

Arunachal: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Death at TRIHMS Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence; Health Minister Assures Probe

Arunachal: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Death at TRIHMS Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence; Health Minister Assures Probe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button