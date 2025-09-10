Arunachal: RIWATCH Organises Mathematics Lab Demonstration for Teachers in Roing

ROING– A Lecture-cum-Demonstration on setting up Mathematics Labs in middle-level schools was organised at the Panchayat Hall by RIWATCH in collaboration with the DDSE office, Roing.

The initiative aimed to make Mathematics learning more joyful, activity-based, and innovative. The session was led by Mr. Rahul Kokil, Director of Sumanthan Learning Resources, Pune, who has helped establish over 20 Mathematics Labs across India, including in the Northeast.

The Mathematics Lab showcased more than 50 educational games covering various aspects of Maths learning. During the session, Mr. Kokil demonstrated hands-on activities and innovative teaching techniques to make the subject more engaging for young learners.

A total of 29 Mathematics teachers from 25 schools participated in the programme.

In his inaugural address, Obang Langkam, Block Education Officer, highlighted the importance of setting up Mathematics Labs in schools, noting that such initiatives could transform mathematics—often seen as difficult—into a joyful subject for children.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Harsh Singh, Administrative Officer, RIWATCH.