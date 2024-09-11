Arunachal

Arunachal: RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

The primary objective of the workshop was to authenticate and validate the extensive language and cultural data collected during the field-study............

Last Updated: September 11, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

ROING- The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) organized an in-depth, two-day workshop on ‘Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language and Culture,’ held on September 10th and 11th, 2024, at the RIWATCH campus.

It was attended by four data elucidators from the RCML research team along with seven distinguished resource persons from the Kaman Mishmi community, representing the Lohit and Anjaw districts.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Kaman Mishmi resource persons consist of representatives from the Kaman Language Development Committee (KLDC), Kaman community elders and competent native speakers of Kaman Mishmi language.

Names of the Kaman Mishmi Resource Persons were Dr Sodyong Kri, Mr Asamso Chaitom, Mr, Tangkhreso Halai, Mr. Okaylum Mam, Mrs. Shabinlu Kri, Mr. Aliam Minin and Mr. Paikui Mam.

The primary objective of the workshop was to authenticate and validate the extensive language and cultural data collected during the field-study conducted in Kaman Mishmi native villages within the Wakro circle of Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

This data validation process is crucial for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the documentation efforts aimed at preserving and promoting the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural heritage.

In addition to the data validation, the RCML team engaged in detailed audio-visual recordings with Kaman Mishmi resource persons.

These recordings were carried out at the RIWATCH recording studio and are intended for comprehensive phonological and phonetic analysis.

Also Read- Dy CM Chowna Mein joins Solung Festival Celebration in Roing

The collected data will also be preserved through digital archiving to facilitate future research and contribute to the long-term preservation of the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural practices.

This meticulous approach accentuates the RCML’s commitment to safeguarding linguistic and cultural diversity for future generations.

Tags
Last Updated: September 11, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

 Arunachal: Interaction and input distribution program for Farmer held at Zemithang

 Arunachal: Interaction and input distribution program for Farmer held at Zemithang

Arunachal: Team SEEANG visits Siang River flood damage areas under Lower Mebo

Arunachal: Team SEEANG visits Siang River flood damage areas under Lower Mebo

Arunachal: RGU organized Orientation cum Induction Ceremony for Commerce students

Arunachal: RGU organized Orientation cum Induction Ceremony for Commerce students

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: Teachers' Day Celebrated in Mutko Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: Teachers’ Day Celebrated in Mutko Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button