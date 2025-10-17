Arunachal: RIWATCH Marks International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage with Centre Inauguration and Tribal Folktale Book Launch

ROING- In a vibrant celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy, the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) commemorated the International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage by inaugurating the RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage (RCICH) and launching a book on tribal folktales. The events highlighted the institute’s dedication to preserving, documenting, and promoting the state’s intangible cultural traditions, languages, and oral narratives for future generations.

RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage Inaugurated

The inauguration of RCICH, supported by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), Mumbai, was graced by Sokeph Kri, Director, Department of Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest. Prof. Ranjit Singha, Retired Professor of Political Science, Dibru College, Dibrugarh, and Smt. Lui Shiba, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley, attended as Guests of Honour, alongside representatives from IMCLS, ABK, and other dignitaries.

The programme commenced with traditional Igu chanting for purification, followed by the formal inauguration of RCICH. The cultural ambience was enhanced by a graceful Ponung dance performed by Adi women.

Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH, highlighted the urgency of documenting and safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, emphasizing that culture reflects the living identity of a community. Mr. Tage Umbrey, Centre Head of RCICH, presented the Centre’s vision and ongoing documentation initiatives, celebrating Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural richness.

Prof. Ranjit Singha underscored the significance of preserving oral traditions and linguistic diversity, urging younger generations to actively safeguard their language and heritage. Chief Guest Sokeph Kri lauded RIWATCH’s efforts and emphasized continued commitment and collaboration to ensure the preservation of Arunachal Pradesh’s intangible cultural heritage.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to strengthen awareness and shared responsibility for cultural preservation, reaffirming RCICH’s pivotal role in this endeavour.

Tribal Folktale Book Launched; Contributors Honoured

As part of the celebrations, RIWATCH also launched the book “The Songs of the Teteyii: Selected Folktales from the Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh”. The book was released by Sokeph Kri, alongside Prof. Ranjit Singha and Smt. Lui Shiba.

Edited by Dr. Kombong Darang, Dr. Vilhousienuo Neli, and Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, it is the result of a folktale writing competition organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) in 2024, compiling eight selected folktales from different tribal communities.

Dr. Awan highlighted that the publication promotes and revitalizes the oral traditions and languages of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal groups, offering insight into their worldview, values, and beliefs. Contributors were honoured during the event, with Dr. Prem Taba, Nima Dorjee, and Subinay Mannow receiving special recognition for their scholarly contributions.

Dr. Darang emphasized that sustaining traditions requires active engagement, not just documentation, urging communities—especially the younger generation—to practice storytelling in daily life to keep cultural narratives vibrant and relevant for future generations.